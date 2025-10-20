IND vs ENG, Women’s World Cup 2025: 5 Talking Points from India’s 4-Run Defeat to England
India faced a third straight loss in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, falling four runs short against England. Despite fifties from Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Deepti—who also reached 150 ODI wickets—India’s semifinal hopes now hinge on must-win games.
3rd Defeat on the Trot for India
Team India’s semifinal hopes took a significant hit following their third consecutive defeat in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025on Sunday, October 19. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lost by four runs to an unbeaten England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
With a 289-run target, Team India was restricted to 284/6, falling five runs short of the target, despite half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70), and Deepti Sharma (50), and valuable partnerships that kept India in the hunt until the final overs. Requiring 14 runs off the final over to win, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana failed to take the team over the finishing line as they scored just 9 runs.
As the Women in Blue suffered their third consecutive defeat of the tournament, let’s take a look at the key talking points from India’s loss to England in Indore.
1. Disciplined Bowling and Fielding after Heather Knight’s Dismissal
After England were reduced to 93/2 after dismissals of Tammy Beaumont (22) and Amy Jones (56), Heather Knight (109) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) stitched a 118-run stand for the third wicket before the skipper’s dismissal at 211/3, leaving Indian bowlers frustrated with their partnership. Centurion Knight’s stay at the crease came to an end after being run out at 249/4, a crucial wicket for Team India.
Thereafter, India were back on track with disciplined bowling from Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Shree Charani, combined with fielding effort in the last few overs as they applied pressure through tight lines and sharp field placements, conceding just 39 runs and picking up four wickets in the last six overs. The spin trio’s bowling effort restricted England from crossing the 290-run mark despite Knight’s century.
2. Deepti Sharma’s 150 ODI Wickets
Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler for Team India as she registered figures of 4/51 at an economy rate of 5.1 in her spell of 10 overs. She was instrumental in dismissing England openers Beaumont and Jones, and taking two crucial wickets in the middle order, restricting the visitors to below 290 runs. With her four-wicket haul, Deepti became the first spinner to take 150 wickets in the history of ODI cricket.
In her ODI career, Deepti Sharma has taken 153 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers, at an average of 27.67 and an economy rate of 4.33 in 117 matches. Moreover, the 28-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker of the Women’s World Cup 2025 with 13 wickets in five games.
3. Smriti Mandhana-Harmanpreet Kaur’s Partnership
After India were reduced to 42/2 after dismissals of Pratika Rawal (6) and Harleen Deol (28), Smriti Mandhana was joined by Harmanpreet Kaur to carry on India’s run chase. The captain-vice-captain duo revived the team’s batting and put them on track with their momentum changing 125-run stand for the third wicket before Harmanpreet’s dismissal at 167/3.
After a string of poor performances, Harmanpreet returned to form with a captain’s innings of 70 off 70 balls, including 10 fours. In comparison, Mandhana registered her second consecutive fifty of the Women’s World Cup 2025 with her elegant knock of 88 off 94 balls. Their partnership not only steadied India’s innings after early setbacks but also kept the required run rate under control, reigniting hopes of a successful chase.
4. Mandhana and Deepti’s Dismissals Dashed Hopes
After Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma remained the only hopes for Team India to chase down a 289-run target. Mandhana and Deepti revived India’s hopes of a successful chase with a crucial 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed at 234/4. Thereafter, Deepti was joined by Richa Ghosh, who had a short stay at the crease as she was dismissed for 8 at 256/5.
The onus of completing the chase fell on Deepti Sharma, who was the only reliable batter in a crunch situation. However, Deepti’s dismissal at 262/6 dashed hopes of chasing down the 289-run target as India fell agonizingly short of the target. Needing 27 runs off 18 balls to win, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana struggled to rotate the strike and find boundaries against England’s disciplined death bowling.
5. India’s Fate in World Cup Hangs in Balance
Following a third successive defeat in the tournament, Team India’s hopes of semifinal qualification are at risk, as they need to remaining two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top 4 and advance to the knockout stage of the marquee event.
Despite their third consecutive defeat in the tournament, India are at the third spot on the points table with two wins and three losses, accumulating 4 points, and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.526 in five outings. New Zealand are also in contention for the last semifinal spot as they are at the fifth position on the points table with a win, two losses, and as many no results, accumulating 4 points and have a NRR of -0.245 in five matches. Therefore, Women in Blue have no option but to win their remaining group-stage matches comprehensively to secure a semifinal berth.