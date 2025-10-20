Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India’s semifinal hopes took a significant hit following their third consecutive defeat in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025on Sunday, October 19. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lost by four runs to an unbeaten England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

With a 289-run target, Team India was restricted to 284/6, falling five runs short of the target, despite half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70), and Deepti Sharma (50), and valuable partnerships that kept India in the hunt until the final overs. Requiring 14 runs off the final over to win, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana failed to take the team over the finishing line as they scored just 9 runs.

As the Women in Blue suffered their third consecutive defeat of the tournament, let’s take a look at the key talking points from India’s loss to England in Indore.