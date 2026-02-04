- Home
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is grabbing the cricket world's attention with his amazing game. But what is he studying now? How much are his school fees?
Assets in crores.. school fees in thousands: Have you seen Vaibhav Suryavanshi's simplicity?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the name buzzing in Indian cricket. This 14-year-old is grabbing attention with his record-breaking runs. His journey from a small village is fascinating.
Star cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi is studying in 9th grade
While he's a terror to bowlers on the field, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is still a school student. He's currently in 9th grade. Balancing school and cricket has been a challenge.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: School in the morning.. cricket in the evening
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's routine was tough. His dad gave him a bat at age four. He managed school in the morning and cricket practice in the evening, showing great discipline.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's school and fee details
Vaibhav studies at Dr. Mukteshwar Sinha Modesty School in Bihar. The school's annual fee is just ₹5,300, which is surprising for a young star cricketer with millions of fans.
Whatever you do, do it with your heart: Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Constant tournaments affected Vaibhav's studies, his coach confirmed. But Vaibhav's motto is 'do whatever you do with heart.' He focuses on skills over marks.
The lesson learned from education.. Vaibhav's future plan
For Vaibhav, education isn't just books. It helps his game, teaching him to handle pressure. He plans to continue his studies alongside cricket, proving you can do both.
