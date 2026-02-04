The T20 World Cup 2026 is just three days away, and a total of 20 teams will vie for the prestigious title across 30 days, beginning on February 7. The marquee event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and Team India will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024.

Over the past two decades, the T20 World Cup witnessed iconic and unforgettable moments from stunning upsets and record-breaking innings to clutch finishes that have defined the tournament. The marquee event is heading into the 10th edition, showcasing the evolution of T20 cricket since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top iconic moments that have shaped the T20 World Cup over the years.