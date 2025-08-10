Image Credit : Getty

England bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes displayed his bravery when he decided to walk out to bat with an injured shoulder when the hosts were 357/9 and needed 17 more runs to win. Woakes had fractured his shoulder while fielding in the first innings of England’s bowling and left the field by using his sweater as his makeshift sling for his injured shoulder.

In the second innings, Woakes did not bowl, but he did walk out to bat to give support to Gus Atkinson, who was the only one for England to chase down the target and clinch the series 3-1. He was in severe pain but kept running between the wickets on the last ball of every over. However, his role as a second fiddle went in vain as Mohammed Siraj bowled out Atkinson; heartbreakingly, he fell 7 runs short of the target.

However, Chris Woakes' brave decision to walk out to bat with an injured shoulder drew massive applause not only from English spectators but also from Indian fans who watched the Test at the Oval.