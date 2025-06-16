Image Credit : Getty

Team India will square off against England in the upcoming Test series, with the first match starting on June 20 at Headingly. The upcoming Test series against England will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Indian batting stalwarts moved on from red-ball cricket before the England Test tour.

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from the longest format of the game, all eyes will be on the new generation of Indian batters. As Team India gears up for the crucial Test series against England, let’s take a look at how they could emerge as the standout batter for the visitors.