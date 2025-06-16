ENG vs IND: Who could be Team India’s standout batter in the England Test series?
With the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a new era of Indian Test cricket begins against England. Several players, including KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, are poised to step up and become India's next batting star.
Batters who can lead India's line-up
Team India will square off against England in the upcoming Test series, with the first match starting on June 20 at Headingly. The upcoming Test series against England will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Indian batting stalwarts moved on from red-ball cricket before the England Test tour.
With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from the longest format of the game, all eyes will be on the new generation of Indian batters. As Team India gears up for the crucial Test series against England, let’s take a look at how they could emerge as the standout batter for the visitors.
1. KL Rahul
With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is currently the senior-most batter in the Test squad. The 33-year-old is touring England for the Test series for the second time in his career. Rahul has a good Test record against England in English conditions, amassing 634 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 34.11 in nine matches. However, inconsistency is a cause of concern ahead of the England Test series. In the 2018 tour, Rahul’s best performance came at The Oval, where he scored 149, but he managed only 299 runs across 10 innings.
During the 2021 series, the right-handed batter produced a brilliant 129 at Lord’s and finished with 315 runs in four matches. Ahead of the Headingley Test, Rahul got into his groove with a century and a fifty in India A’s unofficial Test against England at Northampton’s County Ground. If he can carry this form into the main series and maintain consistency throughout the tour, KL Rahul can emerge as the best batter for Team India.
2. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill will play his Test series as a captain, and he will not only shoulder captaincy responsibility but also be expected to lead from the front with the bat. Gill is touring England for the second time in his career. The last time a newly-appointed Test captain travelled for the England Tests was in 2022, scoring just 21 runs at an average of 10.50 in the Edgbaston Test. Gill does not have a great Test record in England, scoring 88 runs at an average of 14.66 in 88 matches.
With Test captaincy, Shubman Gill will have an opportunity to redefine in red-ball credentials in challenging English conditions, where temperament and technique are thoroughly tested. If he can get to his rhythm right from the first Test and maintain consistency throughout the series, Shubman Gill could emerge as one of the best batters for Team India.
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been by far the best batter for Team India in Tests since his debut in 2023. He had a record-breaking Test series against England at home, amassing 712 runs, including two double centuries and three fifties, at an average of 89.00 in 5 matches. In his maiden Test tour of Australia, Jaiswal was quite impressive as he was India’s run-getter, amassing 391 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 43.44 in 10 innings.
However, in his first tour of England, the southpaw had shown signs of struggle in India A’s two unofficial Tests against England Lions, scoring just 110 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.50 in 4 innings. Given his performance in challenging conditions in Australia, one can expect Yashasvi Jaiswal to adapt quickly and make necessary technical adjustments to succeed in England, potentially emerging as India’s standout batter in the series if he finds his rhythm early on.
4. Karun Nair
Karun Nair justified his selection to the India Test squad with his performance in India A’s two unofficial Tests against England Lions. In three innings, 259 runs, including a double century, at an average of 86.33. His experience of playing in the County Championship for Northamptonshire enabled him to quickly adapt to English conditions. Across two seasons, Karun Nair scored 736 runs at an average of 56.61
Having made a comeback to the India Test side after a long gap of eight years, Karun Nair is unlikely to leave any stone unturned to give his best in the Test series against England. The 34-year-old will make the most of this opportunity to cement his place in India’s Test team. If he can carry his rich vein of form in the England Test series, Karun Nair could be the dark horse to emerge as India’s best batter on the tour.
5. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has been a reliable batter for Team India in Tests over the last seven to eight years. The flamboyant southpaw has set off for his third England Test tour after 2018 and 2021/22, where he played remarkably well. Pant has a good record against England in English conditions, scoring 511 runs, including two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 34.06 in 15 innings. His brilliant knock of 146 in the Edgbaston Test in 2022 is one of the highlights is one of the highlights of his Test career.
After having struggled to make an impact in the Australia Test tour, scoring 255 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.33 in nine innings, Pant will be determined to bounce back in familiar English conditions. If he rediscover his rhythm and plays with the flair and maturity he has shown in past England tours, Rishabh Pant could well emerge as India’s standout batter in the series.