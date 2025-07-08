Image Credit : Getty

Team India captain Shubman Gill has been in scintillating form in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. After a century at Headingley in Leeds, Gill had a record-breaking outing at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where he smashed a double century and 150, becoming the first batter to do so in a Test match.

In just two Tests and four innings, Shubman Gill has amassed 585 runs, including a double century and two centuries, at an average of at an average of 146.25. In the Edgbaston Test alone, Shubman Gill has shattered several records, etching his name in history books. However, there are many more records within Gill’s reach as the series progresses, with three more Tests and potentially six innings to go.

On that note, here are six records Shubman Gill can break in the remainder of the England Test series: