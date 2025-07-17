Image Credit : Getty

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England, following a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at Lord’s. India lost the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before bouncing back to clinch a historic victory by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

The visitors’ hopes of taking the series lead were dashed after a dramatic collapse while chasing 193 in the fourth innings at Lord’s, eventually being bundled out for 170 despite strong resistance from Ravindra Jadeja. India are heading into the Old Trafford Test in Manchester, which will take place on July 23, with pressure mounting on the batting unit and team management.

There are certain things India needs to fix ahead of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester.