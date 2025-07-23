Rishabh Pant became the sixth Indian batter to score 1000 Test runs in England but suffered a foot injury during the fourth Test, forcing him to retire hurt. His injury adds to India's woes as they trail 2-1 in the series.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant added another feather to his cap on Wednesday, becoming only the sixth Indian batter to score over 1,000 runs in England. However, Pant was forced to leave the field in visible pain after suffering a nasty blow to his foot.

The left-hander was looking solid on 37 during the fourth Test in Manchester when a sharp delivery from Chris Woakes struck him hard on the right foot. The damage looked serious; there was a big swelling, a bit of bleeding, and he could barely stand.

The physio rushed in, but it quickly became clear that Pant couldn't carry on. A motorised vehicle was brought in to take him off the field as he was in evident pain. Ravindra Jadeja came out to replace him.

Rishabh Pant joins elite Indian list

Pant had crossed the 1000-run mark in Tests in England, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (1575), Rahul Dravid (1376), Sunil Gavaskar (1152), Virat Kohli (1096), and KL Rahul (1035, completed earlier in this match). Pant now has 1018 runs in English conditions.

India are already trailing 2-1 in the five-match series. With England looking strong at home and India now facing fresh injury worries, the visitors will have to dig deep and produce something special to stay alive in the contest.

Pant has had a sensational series with the bat so far, being the second-highest run-getter with 462 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.00, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 134. Both his centuries came during the first Test at Leeds, becoming the first keeper-batter from India to do so.

Record-breaking series for Pant

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has broken several records so far in the series, such as overtaking legendary MS Dhoni for most Test centuries by an Indian glovesman in Test cricket, becoming Asia's most successful wicketkeeper-batter in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) matches, and overtaking Dhoni for most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in England.

During the home series against India in 1963/64, Budhisagar Kunderan in five matches scored 525 runs at an average of 52.50, with two centuries and a half-century and best score of 192.

Only three wicketkeeper-batters in history, DT Lindsay of South Africa (606 runs against Australia at home in five matches at an average of 86.57, with three fours and two fifties), Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (540 runs in two matches against India in 2000/01 in India, with two centuries and two fifties) and Kunderan (against England at home in 1963-64) have scored 500 or more runs in a bilateral Test series. Pant could join an elite club with a fine outing at Manchester.

