ENG vs IND: Will Rishabh Pant's Likely Absence from Oval Test Impact Team India?
Rishabh Pant’s availability for the final Oval Test is doubtful after sustaining a fractured toe in the 4th Test. Though he bravely batted with the injury, a six-week recovery timeline likely rules him out of the series decider.
Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out of the Oval Test
Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at The Oval, which will start on July 31. Pant’s fractured toe sustained in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester throws uncertainty about his participation in the Oval Test.
On Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Pant copped a blow on his right foot off Chris Woakes’s yorker delivery and was writhing in pain. Though the southpaw called for medical attention, he was taken off the field in a buggy ambulance as he was unable to wake or stand, retiring hurt on 37*. Rishabh Pant was taken to the hospital for scans, which reportedly revealed a fracture in his toe.
However, the grit, determination, and passion to play for the country led Rishabh Pant to take a brave decision to walk out to bat with an injured foot on Day 2 and played a valiant innings of 54 off 75 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, before he was dismissed by Jofra Archer. His valour received applause from the spectators at Old Trafford. Though he batted in the first innings, but uncertainty that he will bat in the second innings in Manchester.
Almost a week's gap for the fifth Test offers slim hope
Given almost a week's gap between the fourth Test and the ongoing series finale, the confirmed fracture in Rishabh Pant’s toe all but rules him out of contention for The Oval Test. The ongoing fourth Test in Manchester will conclude on July 27, and the fifth Test will start on July 31, leaving the southpaw with just four days, an insufficient window for a fractured toe to completely recover, especially for a wicketkeeper.
Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made an official confirmation about Pant’s availability for the Oval Test, a source close to the BCCI told The Indian Express that the vice-captain has been advised six weeks of rest due to a fractured toe, effectively ruling him out of the series.
“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and chances of his batting look very bleak,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.
One of the consistent performers for Team India
Rishabh Pant has been in impressive form in the ongoing Test series against England, as he has amassed 479 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 68.43 in seven innings so far. He scored two centuries in the Headingley Test, making him the second wicketkeeper-batter to achieve the feat of scoring two centuries in a Test.
In the Lord’s Test, Pant sustained an injury in his index finger during wicketkeeping duties on Day 1 and was sidelined from keeping the wickets. However, the southpaw walked out to bat with an injured finger and scored a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings. However, in the second innings, he fell for seven runs to Jofra Archer in India’s 193-run chase.
The same grit and resilience were on display when Pant walked out to bat in the Manchester Test, proving his commitment to the team and his ability to rise in adversity.
Loss of a game changer
Rishabh Pant has been one of India’s dynamic and influential Test players in recent years. His performance in red-ball has been far exceptional than his performance in the other two formats of the game. His fearless approach, ability to counter-attack under pressure, and knack for producing match-defining innings make him a genuine game-changer for Team India.
In tough situations, Rishabh Pant has been one of India’s reliable batters as he can pull the team out of a shambolic situation and shift the momentum single-handedly with his aggressive strokeplay and unshakeable temperament.
His absence from the crucial fifth and final Test of the ongoing series at The Oval will not only leave a void in the middle-order but rob India of a player who has been ability to thrive under pressure and turn the tide of a game in crucial moments.
Replacing Pant is a big difficulty for team management
One of the biggest headaches for Team India management is to find an ideal replacement for Rishabh Pant if he is ruled out of the Oval Test. Pant not only brings stability to the middle-order but also brings a lot of energy behind the stumps.
With Ishan Kishan recovering from an ankle injury and not part of the current squad, India are left with limited options. Dhruv Jurel, who kept the wickets in the Lord’s Test and in the first innings of the Old Trafford Test, is still raw at the international level. Tamil Nadu cricketer N Jagadeeshan, Rishabh Pant’s likely replacement, has yet to join the squad, but he does not have any international or overseas experience under his belt.
The lack of experience and firepower in Rishabh Pant’s potential replacements could significantly affect India’s balance going forward for the final Test at The Oval.
Can Team India succeed without Pant at The Oval?
While Team India boasts a talented and resilient squad, Rishabh Pant’s impact on the side, both as a dependable wicketkeeper, will be hard to ignore.
Though his presence is likely to be missed in the Oval Test, experienced players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja will have to step up, while Pant’s potential replacement, while hoping that Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeeshan, can rise to the occasion when they are needed the most.
The final Test will be a true test of India’s bench strength, character, and adaptability in the absence of one of their biggest match-winners.