Image Credit : Getty

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at The Oval, which will start on July 31. Pant’s fractured toe sustained in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester throws uncertainty about his participation in the Oval Test.

On Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Pant copped a blow on his right foot off Chris Woakes’s yorker delivery and was writhing in pain. Though the southpaw called for medical attention, he was taken off the field in a buggy ambulance as he was unable to wake or stand, retiring hurt on 37*. Rishabh Pant was taken to the hospital for scans, which reportedly revealed a fracture in his toe.

However, the grit, determination, and passion to play for the country led Rishabh Pant to take a brave decision to walk out to bat with an injured foot on Day 2 and played a valiant innings of 54 off 75 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, before he was dismissed by Jofra Archer. His valour received applause from the spectators at Old Trafford. Though he batted in the first innings, but uncertainty that he will bat in the second innings in Manchester.