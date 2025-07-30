Image Credit : Getty

Arshdeep Singh is reportedly in a strong contention for a place in the playing XI for the series decider at The Oval. The Punjab pacer was picked for his maiden Test tour and has not played a single one yet in the ongoing series. Arshdeep was ruled out of the fourth Test due to a thumb injury sustained during India’s nets session at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

The 26-year-old began bowling in the nets after recovering from a thumb injury and is likely to replace Anshul Kamboj in the playing XI. Kamboj did not have an ideal outing in his debut Test, as he registered figures of 1/89 at an economy rate of 4.90 in his spell of 18 overs.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill stated that Arshdeep has been asked to get ready, and the final call will be taken after reading the pitch.

“Arshdeep Singh has been asked to get ready, but we will take a call on the Playing XI after looking at the pitch by this evening,” Gill said.