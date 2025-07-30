Ben Stokes addressed the handshake controversy during the Manchester Test, explaining his decision and emphasizing the need to move past the incident. He also expressed concerns about the series scheduling, citing inconsistent gaps between matches.

England skipper Ben Stokes has urged everyone to move on from the controversial handshake incident on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Team India’s resilient batting display was slightly overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Ben Stokes’s decision to offer a handshake for a draw when Ravindra Jadeja (107) and Washington Sundar (101) were nearing their centuries, with 15 overs of play remaining. However, Jadeja politely declined the England captain’s request for an early draw until he and Sundar completed their centuries.

Jadeja and Washington carried on their batting and completed their respective centuries before agreeing to a draw. The left-handed batting duo shared an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket and guided Team India to 425/4 in 143 overs, and took a 114-run lead in the second innings before both teams mutually agreed to a draw, keeping the series alive heading to the fifth Test.

However, Stokes's offering a handshake to Jadeja and Sundar for an early draw was seen as a deliberate attempt to deny centuries to both, going against sportsmanship spirit. This became a point among fans and former cricketers, with many questioning Stokes’s timing to offer his draw, especially when both batters are nearing memorable milestones.

‘I think India are over that whole thing’

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Oval Test, Ben Stokes once again broke the silence on his handshake controversy in the Manchester Test, stating that he knew Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wanted to get centuries.

He added that he did not want his main bowlers to be exposed to injuries, while urging everyone to move on from the ‘20-minute period’ of cricket.

“No regrets, but I think it's one of those where when you've not been there in the field for 250 overs, you do have a bit more of an understanding towards both sides. Two lads, Jadeja and Washington, played incredibly well up until that point, so they sort of understand as to why they want to stay out there and get the hundreds." England skipper said.

“But again, I said at the end of the game, fair enough, but I'm not gonna bowl any of my bowlers in a situation where we can't win the game and expose any of those guys to injuries, so we're over it, I think India are over that whole thing. Let's just try our best not to focus too much on a 20-minute period of cricket, um. It's been such a good series, though," he added.

The Manchester Test controversy has laid a foundation for renewed intensity and narrative in the series decider at The Oval, with both teams eager to finish the series on high.

Ben Stokes unhappy with the Test series scheduling

Ben Stokes slammed inconsistent scheduling for the ongoing Test series between England and India, especially unusually long gaps for certain matches.

“Yes, perhaps the scheduling could be done better. Two Tests had eight or nine-day breaks. Also, we have a two three-day gap. This could be done better, maybe four or five days of gap for every Test to maintain the consistency,” England skipper said.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the Oval decider due to a shoulder muscle tear sustained on the final day of the Manchester Test. Ollie Pope has stepped in as a captain, while Jacob Bethell replaced him in the playing XI.

Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Brydon Carse are also out of the Playing XI, and they were replaced by Gus Aktinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue in the team for the series decider.