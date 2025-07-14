Image Credit : Getty

The penultimate day of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s was quite thrilling as the proceedings were dominated by India's bowling attack. However, England paid back the visitors with an early burst in London on Sunday, July 13.

After bundling out England for 192 and being set a 193-run target, Team India posted a total of 58/4 in 17.4 overs, with KL Rahul batting on 33 off 47 balls, and needed 135 runs to win at the end of Day 4. With the match delicately balanced, Team India required a strong partnership to counter England’s fiery bowling attack on the final day.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s: