Image Credit : Getty

Day 3 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s was quite eventful as the proceedings were dominated by the gritty performance of Indian batters and heated exchanges in London on Saturday, July 12.

After bundling out India for 387 and leveling the first-innings total, England posted a total of 2/0, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett batting on 2 and 0, and took a slender 2-run lead heading into Day 4. The hosts will have an arduous task of building a competitive lead on a challenging Lord’s pitch against a disciplined Indian bowling attack, as the match heads into the crucial penultimate, with all three results possible.

On that note, let’s take a look at five talking points from India’s outing on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test: