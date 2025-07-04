Image Credit : Getty

The second day of the Edgbaston Test between England and India was headlined by Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3.

Resuming their first innings batting at 310/5, with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 114 and 41, respectively, India were bundled out for 587 in 151 overs. After India’s first innings, England assumed their batting and finished Day 2 at 77/3 in 20 overs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook batting on 18 and 30, respectively, and the hosts trailing by 510 runs, leaving the contest finely poised heading into Day 3.

On that note, let’s take a look at five talking points from India’s outing on Day 2 of the second Test: