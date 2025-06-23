Image Credit : Getty

Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between England and India was thrilling and eventful as the visitors received a slender six-run lead after bundling the hosts 465 at the Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 22.

Team India capitalized on a narrow first innings lead by reaching 90/2 at stumps in their second innings, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 47 and 6, respectively, extending their lead to 96 runs and setting the stage for potentially Day 4.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 3 of the first Test.