Jasprit Bumrah’s superb five-wicket haul put India in charge of the Headingley Test. With crucial support from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, he restricted England’s lead and became the first Asian to take 150 Test wickets in SENA countries.

The word ‘pace spearhead’ fittingly suits Jasprit Bumrah as he delivered yet another bowling masterclass in seam and swing in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley in Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded not only a pace attack but also the entire bowling line-up on Day 2 before receiving support from his fellow pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 to bundle out England and put India in control. Bumrah lacked support from the bowlers as he picked up all three wickets of England, who posted a total of 209/3 at the close of play on Day 2, shouldering the burden with unrelenting precision and accuracy.

On Day 3 of the Headingley, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj shared five wickets between them before Jasprit Bumrah picked two more wickets to complete his 14th five-wicket in his already illustrious career in Test cricket.

Bumrah’s fifer prevents England from taking India’s first innings

India were bundled out for 471 in the first innings and England were commanding position to surpass the visitors’ total, especially with Harry Brook anchoring the chase with an aggressive 99. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, dismissing Brook and Brydon Carse (22), halted England’s momentum as they were at 453/8 and looked poised to take the first-innings lead.

Chris Woakes was leading the hosts’ batting as he switched to an aggressive approach and looked determined to take England past India’s total, but Jasprit Bumrah returned to break the resistance and remove Woakes for 38 at 460/9.

The right-arm pacer wrapped up the innings by dismissing Josh Tongue for 11 at 465/10 and sealed a five-wicket haul while giving the team a narrow but crucial 6-run lead that could prove decisive in a closely fought contest, especially in conditions where the momentum can shift quickly.

Jasprit Bumrah has received support from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, which might have given more relief compared to compared to Day 2, when he toiled as a lone warrior with little assistance from the other end, making Day 3’s collective effort from the bowlers, especially pacers, a vital shift in India’s control of the Headingley Test.

Bumrah has registered figures of 5/83 at an economy rate of 3.40 in 24.4 overs. The pacer could have registered an 8-wicket haul had his teammates held on to the catching opportunities he created, including a crucial catch of Harry Brook in the 85th over.

Jasprit Bumrah extends his record in the SENA nations

With his five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah has once again emerged as the reliable overseas pacer, especially in SENA nations. After taking three wickets on Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram’s Asian record for the most Test wickets in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

With two more wickets to his five-wicket tally, Bumrah scripted history by becoming the first Asian bowler and the fourth overall Shane Warne, Courtney Walsh, and Curtley Ambrose, to pick 150 Test wickets in SENA countries. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take 10 five-wicket hauls in the SENA nations.

Bumrah’s Test tally in SENA nations stands at 150 wickets, including 10 fifers, at an average of 20.26 and an economy rate of 2.76 in 31 matches. Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah has picked more wickets in SENA nations than at home in Tests. The right-arm pacer has scalped 210 wickets in 46 matches for Team India in Tests, out of which 150 — a staggering 71.4% — have come in SENA countries, highlighting his dominance in overseas conditions.

Before the England Test series, Bumrah’s last outing in the SENA nations was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he was the highest wicket-taker of the series with 32 wickets in nine innings.