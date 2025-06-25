Image Credit : Getty

Team India did not have an ideal start to the England Test tour as they lost the opening match of the five-match series by five wickets against Ben Stokes's side at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24.

After setting a 371-run target, India failed to defend it as England chased it down in 82 overs on Day 5. Ben Duckett was a star performer with the bat as he played a brilliant innings of 149 off 170 balls and formed an 188-run opening stand with Zak Crawley, who contributed 65 off 126 balls. Joe Root (53) and Jamie Smith (44)'s unbeaten 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket helped England to go past the finishing line.

Shardul Thakur led the attack with figures of 2/51 in 10 overs. Prasidh Krishan too picked two wickets but conceded 92 runs in 15 overs. Spin bowling leader Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 1/104 in 24 overs.

Let’s take a look at five takeaways from India’s defeat in the Headingley Test.