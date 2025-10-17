Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return in India’s ODI series against Australia. Ahead of the first match, a young fan’s ecstatic reaction to Kohli’s autograph in Perth went viral, with Kohli’s impressive ODI record in Australia also in focus.

A young fan could not contain his excitement after receiving an autograph from India star batter Virat Kohli following the Men in Blue’s training session at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday, October 16. Kohli, alongside Rohit Sharma, is set to make a comeback in the upcoming first ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

There is much anticipation and excitement over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return, as both played their last international six months ago in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March. Following the retirement from Test cricket in May this year, the batting duo has not played any matches for Team India, making their upcoming ODI series against Australia a much–anticipated return to international cricket.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely playing their farewell tour of Australia, as the Indian batting stars aim to deliver their best performances and leave a lasting impact on fans.

Young Fan’s Joy after Receiving Kohli’s Autograph

The buzz around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to international cricket is unreal, as they have been stalwarts of India’s batting for over a decade. As Kohli and Rohit take the field on October 19 in Perth, fans and cricket enthusiasts are eager to see them back in the Indian jersey after a long time.

However, a young fan caught the attention of fans on social media for his uncontainable excitement, jumping and dancing in joy after receiving the autograph of Virat Kohli. In a video that went viral on the internet, Kohli can be seen giving autographs, waiting outside the Optus Stadium following Team India’s optional training on Thursday.

A young fan of the star batter was seen running around in sheer joy after securing the Indian star’s autograph in Perth ahead of the first ODI against Australia.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in focus throughout the ODI series against Australia, as India’s batting duo’s performance, form, and consistency will be closely monitored by the selectors to determine whether they can fit in for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Record in Australia

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has an impressive ODI record against Australia Down Under. Having first played the ODI match against Australia in Australia in 2012, the right-handed batter has been a key figure for the Men in Blue, consistently delivering match-winning performances and guiding the team with his experience and composure in challenging Australian conditions.

Against Australia in Australia, Virat Kohli has amassed 802 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 47.17 in 18 ODI matches, showcasing his consistency and dominance in Australian conditions. Overall ODI record in Australian conditions, Kohli has aggregated 1327 runs, including 5 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 51.03 in 29 matches.

Virat Kohli will look to utilize his experience of playing in Australian conditions to lead from the front, set the tone for India’s batting, and make an impact in his much-awaited comeback.