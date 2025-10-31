Image Credit : Getty

Team India suffered a four-wicket defeat to Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31. After posting 125 on the board, the Men in Blue failed to defend it as the hosts chased down a 126-run target in 13.2 overs.

Mitchell Marsh played a captain's innings of 46 off 26 balls and formed an opening 51-run stand with Travis Head, who scored 28 off 15 balls. Josh Inglis (20) and Mitchell Owen (14) made valuable contributions in the middle order to guide Australia to victory. For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/26), Varun Chakravarthy (2/23), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/45) picked two wickets each.

As Team India trails 0-1 in the five-match T20I series, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s defeat at the MCG.