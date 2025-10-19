Image Credit : AFP

Team India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in a rain-marred first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The Men in Blue locked horns with the reigning ODI world champions for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March this year.

After posting a total of 136/9 in a rain-reduced 26 overs, Team India failed to defend it as Australia chased down the 131-run target (DLS method) with 4.5 overs spare. Skipper Mitchell Marsh led the hosts’ run chase with an unbeaten innings of 46 off 52 balls, while Josh Philippe and Matt Renshaw made contributions of 37 and 21*, respectively, to guide Australia to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Australia win the 1st ODI by 7 wickets (DLS method). #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the next match.



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/O1RsjJTHhM#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/0BsIlU3qRC — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2025

For India, Arshdeep Singh (1/31), Axar Patel (1/19), and Washington Sundar (1/14) picked a wicket each, but not enough to stop Australia from reaching the target.

On that note, let’s take a look at five talking points from the Men in Blue’s defeat to Australia in the series opener.