In the 1st ODI vs Australia, Mohammed Siraj wowed with a stunning boundary save, leaping to stop a six. Despite India losing by seven wickets in the rain-hit match, his athleticism and commitment earned widespread praise from fans on social media.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s brilliant effort on the field was on display during the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The Men in Blue posted a total of 136/9 in 26 overs, with constant interruptions caused by rain forcing multiple reductions in overs, and KL Rahul top-scored with 38 off 31 balls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Defending the 137-run target, Team India got an early breakthrough as Arshdeep Singh got rid of Travis Head, who has been a threat to the Men in Blue’s bowling attack, for just 8 runs at 10/1. Thereafter, skipper Mitchell Marsh steadied Australia’s ship alongside a 34-run stand for the second wicket with Matthew Short before the latter was dismissed for 8 by Axar Patel at 44/2.

After Short’s dismissal, Marsh was joined by Josh Philippe in the middle to carry on Australia’s run chase. The pair frustrated the Indian bowlers with their 55-run partnership for the third wicket before Philippe was dismissed for 37 off 29 balls by Washington Sundar at 99/5.

Mohammed Siraj’s Brilliant Fielding Effort

After Josh Philippe’s dismissal, Matt Renshaw joined Mitchell Marsh at the crease to carry on Australia’s run chase. However, what caught the attention of the spectators and fans was an exceptional fielding effort by Mohammed Siraj near the boundary line.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia’s run chase when Renshaw lofted the ball high towards long-off off Washington Sundar’s delivery and seemingly going over the boundary for a six. However, Siraj sprinted towards the boundary, leaped, caught the ball just before it crossed the ropes, and threw it back into play, preventing a six.

The fielding effort was lauded by Washington Sundar and other Indian teammates on the field. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Team India lost by seven wickets in the series opener to Australia. Mitchell Marsh and Matt Renshaw formed a crucial, unbeaten 32-run partnership to help Australia chase down the 131-run target in a rain-hit contest at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (1/31), Axar Patel (1/19), and Washington Sundar (1/14) picked a wicket each, but not enough to stop Australia from reaching the target, as the visitors comfortably sealed the seven-wicket victory with 4.5 overs to spare.

Siraj’s Jaw-Dropping Boundary Save Receives Praise

Though Team India lost the match in the series opener in Perth, Mohammed Siraj’s brilliant fielding effort stood out as a highlight, earning praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts, and showcasing his athleticism and commitment on the field despite India’s defeat.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Indian cricket fans lauded Siraj’s brilliant effort on the field while praising him for giving his all across all departments, especially bowling and fielding, and hailed it one of the best moments of the match, highlighting his dedication and match awareness even in a losing cause.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Team India will look to bounce back from the defeat when they take on the hosts and world champions Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.