Team India concluded the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 with a thrilling 21-wicket win over Oman at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men in Blue have moved on to the Super 4 round without a single defeat in the group stage of the tournament.

After posting a total of 188/8, thanks to Sanju Samson’s fifty and vital contributions from Abhishek Sharma (38), Tilak Varma (29), and Tilak Varma (26), Team India managed to defend it despite strong batting performances from Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) as they restricted Oman to 167/4. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav picked a wicket each for the defending champions.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from the Men in Blue’s victory over Oman in the final group stage clash.