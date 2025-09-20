In the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman, Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian male bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets during India’s 21-run win, joining the format’s elite bowlers and earning widespread fan praise.

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh achieved a historic feat in the Men in Blue’s final group stage Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men in Blue pulled off a thrilling 21-run victory over Oman to remain unbeaten in the group stage before moving on to the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

After posting a total of 188/8, thanks to Sanju Samson’s fifty and vital contributions from Abhishek Sharma (38), Tilak Varma (29), and Tilak Varma (26), Team India managed to defend it despite strong batting performances from Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) and their 93-run stand for the second wicket threatened India’s total but ultimately fell short as they were restricted to 167/4 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav picked a wicket each to help pick key wickets at crucial stages to break Oman’s partnerships and secure India’s 21-run victory.

Arshdeep Singh enters the history books of records

As Team India sealed a 21-run victory over Oman, Arshdeep Singh added a feather to his cap, paving the way to enter the history books. The left-arm pacer became the first Indian male bowler to complete 100 wickets in the history of T20I cricket. Arshdeep was just one wicket away from achieving the historic feat in his T20I career.

The 26-year-old unlocked his first milestone of his international career when he was brought into the final over of Oman’s run chase and dismissed Vinayak Shukla on the first delivery of the final over to complete his record-breaking 100th T20I wicket. Arshdeep was aiming for the milestone since he was dropped from the third T20I in the five-match series against England in January-February.

Arshdeep Singh became the fastest pacer and overall, quickest after Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20I cricket, cementing his place among the elite bowlers in the format. The left-arm pacer is the 15th Asia bowler, and the 25th to achieve this historic milestone in the history of T20I cricket.

With his 100-wicket milestone in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh joins an elite group of bowlers worldwide, solidifying his reputation as one of T20 cricket’s premier pacers.

Fans laud Arshdeep Singh for his milestone

Arshdeep Singh did not get a chance in the first two matches against the UAE and Pakistan as he was warming the bench before making a historic comeback against Oman, where he not only played a key role in India’s thrilling victory but also claimed his 100th wicket in his T20I career.

Arshdeep’s long-awaited milestone finally came to an end as fans lauded the pacer for his consistency, skill, and historic achievement. Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans flooded the platform with celebratory and congratulatory messages to cheer Arshdeep Singh for reaching 100 T20I wickets.

Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut against England in September 2022 and went on to cement his place in the Indian team. Within a span of three years, the left-arm pacer has completed 100 wickets in the shortest format at the international level. Arshdeep was part of Team India that clinched the T20 World Cup title last year, defeating South Africa in the final. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the event, with 17 wickets in 8 matches.

In his T20I career, Arshdeep Singh has picked 100 wickets, including two 4-wicket hauls, at an average of 18.49 and an economy rate of 8.31 in 64 matches.