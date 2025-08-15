Image Credit : Getty

The BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar is likely to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 at a press conference on August 19, Tuesday. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to attend the press conference for the squad announcement.

Ahead of the squad selection and announcement, there is an uncertainty looming over Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill’s place, as both have been away from the T20I setup for nearly a year. Gill and Jaiswal might have had a great outing in the recently concluded Test series against England, but their inclusion in the Asia Cup squad is unlikely.

As the India squad announcement is set to take place next week, here are five reasons why Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are unlikely to get picked despite being the star performers over the last few years.