Wasim Akram praised Jasprit Bumrah as a world-class bowler ahead of Asia Cup 2025’s India-Pakistan clash, lauding how Bumrah’s workload is managed and noting how modern cricket poses greater challenges compared to the past.

Former Pakistan pace bowling legend Wasim Akram praised Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 between the two arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since their last face-off in the Champions Trophy this year, where the Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets in Dubai.

Bumrah was included in the 15–member India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, despite concerns over his workload. There was uncertainty over the 31-year-old’s participation in the continental tournament due to his workload, given the upcoming home Test series against West Indies and South Africa, which will take place in October. However, the Gujarat pacer reportedly informed the selectors of his availability for the Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion in the squad is a major boost to India’s bowling attack, which includes Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube. The upcoming Asia Cup is Bumrah’s first international tournament since the T20 World Cup last year, which Team India won by defeating South Africa in the final.

‘Bumrah is a world-class bowler’

Wasim Akram lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah by calling him a ‘world-class bowler’, while lauding team management for managing his workload and their mindset.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler, no doubt about it. He has a very unusual action, he has pace, and the way India is managing him is incredible. Full credit to the management and their mindset,” the former Pakistan pacer told GEOTV's 'Haarna Mana Hai' Show.

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management was a major topic of debate during the Test series against England, as the pacer played only three Tests out of five, which was already decided by the selectors and team management before the tour to avoid overburdening him throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

However, the former Indian cricketers, including Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri, criticized Team India’s management for playing Jasprit Bumrah in selective matches, especially when India were trailing 2-1 before the fifth and final Test of the series at the Oval. Ahead of Day 2 of the Oval Decider, Bumrah was released from the squad, giving him an extended break from competitive cricket.

Akram brushed off comparisons with Bumrah

Further speaking about Jasprit Bumrah, Wasim Akram was asked about his comparison with the Team India pace spearhead. The former Pakistan pacer stated it is unfair to compare two different eras, adding neither he nor Bumrah cares about the comparisons.

“Comparisons between the 90s and now are impossible. He is right-handed and I am a left-armer. We keep social media debates. Begani Shadi Me Abdulla Diwana. Nor I care nor he cares. They are fighting among themselves,” Akram said.

“He is a modern-day great. I was in my era. I did my job. He is a very impressive bowler, I must say," he added.

Wasim Akram made his international debut for Pakistan in an ODI against New Zealand in 1984 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever played the sport at the international level. Akram picked 414 wickets in 104 matches, while he registered 502 wickets in 356 matches.

Akram was the first Pakistani bowler to take 400 and 500 wickets in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

Akram highlights the challenges of modern-day cricket

Wasim Akram has highlighted the challenges of fast bowlers face in modern-day cricket, noting that there was no T20 cricket in the 1990s, and batters often left bad balls, which is in contrast to today's cricket batters are aggressive even against good deliveries, especially in Test cricket, increasing pressure on bowlers.

“There was no T20 cricket at that time. It is difficult to compare. At that time, batters used to leave bad balls in ODIs; now in Test cricket, players also attack. Bowlers are under double pressure. Hence, era to era cannot be compared,” Akram added.

“Jasprit has more chances of picking wickets as batters are playing shots. As a bowler, I will enjoy if batters are playing shots. In our time, batters used to defend all day," he concluded.

Ever since making his international debut for India in T20I against Australia in 2016, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as an all-format bowler for close to a decade, picking 457 wickets, including 13 four-wicket hauls and 17 fifers, at an average of 20.63 and an economy rate of 3.67 in 207 matches.