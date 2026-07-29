Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Medal Haul Grows, Our Stars Shine in Glasgow!
The 23rd Commonwealth Games are in full swing in Glasgow, Scotland, and Team India is making us proud! So far, our athletes have bagged 12 medals—two golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes. What a fantastic start for the Indian contingent!
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Who has won medals for India so far?
The 23rd Commonwealth Games are happening right now in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2. Over 3,000 athletes are competing across 16 sports. As of July 29, Team India has already won 12 medals: two golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes. It's a brilliant start for our country!
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Mirabai Chanu wins gold
Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the women's 48kg weightlifting category. This is her third consecutive gold at the Games, after winning in 2018 and 2022. This victory cements her place as one of India's best weightlifters ever.
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Rishikanta Singh wins silver
Rishikanta Singh from Manipur won a silver medal for India in the men's 60kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 264 kg. His snatch lift of 121 kg set a new Commonwealth Games record, and he lifted 143 kg in the clean and jerk. This was India's first silver at the Glasgow 2026 Games.
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Raja Muthupandi wins silver
Young star Raja Muthupandi also brought home a medal in weightlifting. He won a silver for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, adding to the country's growing medal tally.
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Gyaneshwari Yadav brings home a silver
Gyaneshwari Yadav secured India's fourth medal in weightlifting. Representing India in the women's 53kg category, she won a silver medal, continuing the team's fantastic performance at the Games.
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Bindyarani Devi wins bronze
Bindyarani Devi won a bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting event. She lifted a total of 199 kg (87 kg in snatch, 112 kg in clean & jerk). This is her second CWG medal, after winning silver in the 55kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
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Jhandu Kumar wins bronze medal
Jhandu Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting with a best lift of 190 kg. His journey is truly inspiring. The Bihar native overcame huge financial struggles, even selling vegetables and driving an e-rickshaw to support his family and training. What a story of determination!
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India's second gold medal
Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar made history by winning India's second gold medal. She competed in the women's shot put F57 event, recording a season-best throw of 9.81m. This is India's first para-athletics gold at the CWG in 20 years. Sharmila, from Haryana, was affected by polio at age 2 but never gave up on her dreams.
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Sarvesh wins silver medal in high jump event
Sarvesh Anil Kushare from Maharashtra won a silver medal in the men's high jump. He cleared a height of 2.25m to secure his spot on the podium. Sarvesh holds the national record of 2.31m and even represented India at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He is a top-class athlete making India proud.
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Valluri Ajaya Babu wins silver for India
Valluri Ajaya Babu won a silver medal in the men's 79kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 330 kg. His snatch lift of 149 kg was a new Commonwealth Games record! He narrowly missed out on the gold medal by just 1 kg after a thrilling fight.
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Team India's star athlete Shilpa K. Shaila wins bronze medal
Shilpa K. Shaila won a bronze medal in the women's shot put F57 event. It was a dramatic win! She was initially not in the medal positions, but after a review, Nigerian athlete Eucharia Iyiazi was disqualified, and Shilpa was awarded the bronze. Her personal best throw was 7.26m.
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Harjinder Kaur wins silver
Harjinder Kaur won a silver medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. She lifted a total of 227 kg (101 kg in snatch and 126 kg in clean & jerk), adding another medal to India's successful weightlifting campaign in Glasgow.
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Indian athlete Gulveer Singh creates history
Gulveer Singh made history in Glasgow! He became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in a long-distance race at the Commonwealth Games. He won a silver in the men's 10,000m final with an incredible final sprint, coming from behind to secure second place. This is a huge moment for Indian athletics.
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