    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing after sexual assault claims, breaks her silence

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Peng Shuai had alleged last year that she was a victim of sexual assault. While she had gone missing after that, she has broken her silence.

    Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai drew eyeballs and made headlines last year. She had alleged on social media that she was a victim of sexual assault, but immediately after that, she went missing. She has broken her silence on the issue, stating that her revelation led to a 'huge misunderstanding'.

    Clarifying her disappearance, Shuai stated that she never disappeared. Instead, she said that she had been contacted by so many people on social media thereon that she couldn't keep replying to one and all. Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, she explained that she never said she had been sexually assaulted.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Ban over Peng Shuai t-shirt reversed following fan backlash

    "This post has given rise to a 'huge misunderstanding' from the outside world. I hope that the meaning of this post will no longer be distorted. And I also hope that we don't add more hype to this. I would like to know: why such concern? I never said anyone sexually assaulted me," Shuai told the media house.

    "I never disappeared. Everyone could see me. What happened? I already answered this question during an interview in Shanghai and by an email addressed to the WTA and many other emails. Considering my age, my multiple surgeries and the pandemic that forced me to stop for so long, I believe it will be complicated to regain my physical level," Shuai concluded.

    ALSO READ: Peng Shuai denies sexual assault allegations, WTA still not convinced

    Shuai elucidated that it was her choice to delete the post soon after, and she was not pressured by the Chinese government or anyone else to do so. However, she did not ascribe why she made those claims in the first place. She has been out of action for quite some time, and as she explained, it could take some time before she returns to the court.

