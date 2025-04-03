user
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico in Copa del Rey final after 11 yrs - date, live stream, prediction & more

Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash in the 2024/25 Copa del Rey final, marking a highly anticipated El Clasico showdown.

Published: Apr 3, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Football fans are in for a treat as arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face off in the 2024/25 Copa del Rey final. This highly anticipated El Clasico final marks the first domestic cup showdown between the two sides in over a decade.

Both teams booked their places in the final in dramatic fashion. Real Madrid were the first to secure their berth after staging a remarkable comeback against Real Sociedad in the semi-finals. Trailing by two goals from the first leg, Los Blancos fought back to draw 4-4 on the night, progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

Barcelona followed suit, edging past Atletico Madrid by the same aggregate score. Ferran Torres netted the decisive goal in the second leg, ensuring the Catalan giants a place in the final while adding to Diego Simeone’s woes.

Treble Aspirations on the Line

With both teams competing fiercely in LaLiga and the Champions League, the Copa del Rey final could serve as a key moment in their respective treble bids. However, only one team will emerge victorious and move a step closer to achieving this rare feat.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Date, kick off time and venue

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Kick-off Time: TBA

Venue: Estadio De La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Where to Watch

The El Clasico final will not but telecast anywhere in India. The match, however, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Barcelona’s Dominance This Season

Despite the game being weeks away, Barcelona’s recent performances against Real Madrid make them slight favorites. Earlier this season, the Blaugrana delivered a stunning 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga and followed it up with another commanding win in the Spanish Super Cup.

Although Real Madrid have shown significant improvement since those defeats, overcoming Barcelona remains a daunting challenge. With momentum on their side, Hansi Flick’s men will be eager to secure another piece of silverware.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Given their dominant performances in previous meetings, Barcelona are expected to have the edge in this clash. A 3-1 victory for the Catalan club appears to be the most likely outcome.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona Wins: 102

Draws: 52

Real Madrid Wins: 105

With history, pride, and silverware at stake, the latest edition of El Clasico promises to be a thrilling contest that fans won’t want to miss.

