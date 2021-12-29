  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Australian Open 2022 will be played January 17-20. Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem has decided to withdraw as a precautionary measure to his wrist injury.

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury-ayh

    In the opening setback for Australian Open 2022 and tennis fans, Dominic Thiem of Austria decided to withdraw from the year's opening Grand Slam. It happens to be a precautionary measure, having just recovered from a wrist injury. He also pulled out of the 2022 ATP Cup due to a non-COVID-related illness.

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury-ayh

    Instead, Thiem will begin his season in South America. Since June, he has been out of action, injuring his right wrist at the Mallorca Championships. Consequently, he missed out on Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics, US Open and the ATP Finals. The 15th ranked Austrian finished as the runner-up in the AO in 2020, losing to defending champion and reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury-ayh

    Thiem took to his Twitter handle to announce his pullout, as he wrote, "As you all know, I came back home to Austria to recover after the hard practice sessions I had in Dubai and the slight setback in my preparation. I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal condition, and I am practising normally with good intensity. After the short holidays, my team and I have assessed all matters, and we have decided to make some changes to my initial tournament schedule."

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury-ayh

    "I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, at the end of January. And therefore, I will not play this year at the Australian Open in Melbourne, a city that I love and where I have great memories of unforgettable matches in front of amazing crowds. I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back in 2023," he added.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Rafael Nadal's participation doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19

    Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem withdraws as precautionary measure to wrist injury-ayh

    "We believe this is the right decision to have a good return to competition. For the moment, I will remain in Austria for a few more days and then head to practice outdoors and get ready for my first event of the season. I take the opportunity to wish you all a Happy and successful New Year with lots of health!" concluded the one-time GS winner (US Open 2020).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)-ayh

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)

    football EPL leicester city vs Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's worrying admission after defeat If we play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    Klopp's worrying admission after Leicester defeat: If Liverpool play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Pant breaks Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    Gold diamond bracelet to BMW: Salman Khan's 7 expensive birthday gifts he received this year RCB

    Gold-diamond bracelet to BMW: Salman Khan's 7 expensive birthday gifts he received this year

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested-dnm

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested

    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago drb

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon