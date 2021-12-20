  • Facebook
    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's participation doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19

    20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Spain following an event in Abu Dhabi.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid19 participation doubtful
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Abu Dhabi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
    Legendary tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday (December 20) confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, just ahead of the new season set to start with the Australian Open 2022. The 20-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to announce that he tested Covid-19 positive after returning to Spain from Abu Dhabi, where he took part in an exhibition event.

    "I wanted to announce that on my return home after participating in the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR test that was carried out upon arriving in Spain," Nadal said in a Tweet.

    The tennis legend added, "In Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, we passed controls every two days, which were all negative - the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday."

    Claiming that he is having some 'unpleasant moments', Rafael Nadal added that he hopes to recover soon and also stated that he has informed his close contacts about testing positive for COVID-19.

    "I am having unpleasant moments, but I hope to improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," tweeted the Spaniard.

    With regards to his participation in future tournaments, Rafael Nadal stated that he would analyze his options depending on his evolution. "As a consequence of this situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar. I will analyze my options depending on my evolution and will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," concluded the 13-time French Open winner. 

    Nadal's illness is set to leave a major doubt on his participation in the Australian Open 2022, set to take place from January 17 to 30 in Melbourne. The tennis legend's fitness for 2022's first grand slam was already uncertain after a lengthy period out of action due to an injury. Nadal's sole triumph in the Australian Open came in 2009 when he beat Roger Federer in the final. 

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
