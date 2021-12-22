Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beats arch-rival Pakistan 4-3 to finish with bronze medal

India had a decent ride in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy hockey before losing to Japan 3-5 in the semis. However, it has finished the tournament with the bronze medal, defeating Pakistan 4-3.

India finished the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 on a high. On Wednesday, it defeated arch-rival Pakistan 4-3 in the bronze medal playoff in Dhaka. Being the joint defending champion along with Pakistan, India had lost to Japan 3-5 in the semis on Tuesday. India will now shift its focus to the Asian Games next year, which would act as qualifiers for the Paris Olympics.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh struck in the match's opening minute before Afraz levelled it in the tenth. Abdul Rana gave Pakistan the lead in the 33rd before Sumit equalised in the 45th. Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh scored the third and the fourth in the 53rd and 57th, while Ahmed Nadeem scored a consolation in the 57th, as India claimed the bronze at the final hooter. ALSO READ: Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Harmanpreet Singh's brace hands India 3-1 win vs Pakistan to get closer to semis