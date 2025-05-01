Image Credit : Getty

No matter how the first leg went, the second leg is where things truly go to different ways. Arsenal may have lost narrowly, but this stage of the Champions League has a history of flipping. The tension, the stakes, and the nearness of the final create a unique pressure.

Just look at recent seasons, where five teams since 2019 have lost second legs after winning the first away one. PSG themselves have been on the wrong end of three of those. These games take on a wild momentum of their own, and Arsenal needs to be ready to be on that.