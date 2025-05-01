3 Reasons Why Arsenal Can Still Turn the Tide vs PSG in Champions League Second Leg
Arsenal vs PSG isn't over yet. Here's why Arteta's men can still pull off a comeback in the Champions League semi-final second leg.
1. The Second Leg Is a Different Beast Altogether
No matter how the first leg went, the second leg is where things truly go to different ways. Arsenal may have lost narrowly, but this stage of the Champions League has a history of flipping. The tension, the stakes, and the nearness of the final create a unique pressure.
Just look at recent seasons, where five teams since 2019 have lost second legs after winning the first away one. PSG themselves have been on the wrong end of three of those. These games take on a wild momentum of their own, and Arsenal needs to be ready to be on that.
2. PSG’s Right Flank is Waiting to Be Exploited
There’s a real weakness in PSG’s shape, as their right side is too open. Achraf Hakimi pushes high, but Marquinhos struggles to cover the space behind him. Arsenal created three big chances from that exact zone in the first leg. It’s not a one-off, either.
Aston Villa did the same in the previous round. If Arsenal can isolate and hit that area again, they have a clear path to goal. With a bit more sharpness, those chances can be converted into goals this time.
3. Set-Pieces Could Be Arsenal’s Silent Weapon
PSG aren’t comfortable defending set-pieces, and this showed even when Arsenal’s delivery was below par in the first leg. The French side looked shaky at times including the disallowed Merino goal, which exposed their soft spot. Luis Enrique even admitted set-pieces were a concern.
Donnarumma may be solid overall, but he doesn’t dominate in the air as a keeper of his size should. Arsenal, with their physicality and Thomas Partey back, have a shot at capitalising if they get the delivery right this time.