AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway from Sunday. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has contracted COVID. He is scheduled to lead Gabon in the tournament.

Gabon has suffered a setback ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021. Star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal has tested positive for COVID-19. Upon landing in Cameroon, he was diagnosed with the same, while it has cast doubt on his preparations. Earlier, he was seen partying in Dubai with his friends before flying out to the host nation.

On Monday, Gabon gets its campaign underway against Comoros before facing Ghana and Morocco. As of now, it seems like the team would be without its skipper for the event. Aubameyang was also seen with his Gabon teammate Mario Lemina in the party video, as the latter also tested COVID positive, reports Sport News Africa. ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up

Aubameyang has had a turbulent time at Arsenal, stripped of the club captaincy for breaching disciplinary code, while reports also suggest that he might be up for sale next summer. Newcastle United is supposedly in the driver's seat for his services, followed by Barcelona and Juventus. He is already set to miss some matches for Arsenal due to the tournament. It includes the all-important semi-final of the EFL Cup against Liverpool.