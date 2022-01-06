  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon

    First Published Jan 6, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway from Sunday. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has contracted COVID. He is scheduled to lead Gabon in the tournament.

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon-ayh

    Gabon has suffered a setback ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021. Star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal has tested positive for COVID-19. Upon landing in Cameroon, he was diagnosed with the same, while it has cast doubt on his preparations. Earlier, he was seen partying in Dubai with his friends before flying out to the host nation.

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon-ayh

    On Monday, Gabon gets its campaign underway against Comoros before facing Ghana and Morocco. As of now, it seems like the team would be without its skipper for the event. Aubameyang was also seen with his Gabon teammate Mario Lemina in the party video, as the latter also tested COVID positive, reports Sport News Africa.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon-ayh

    Aubameyang has had a turbulent time at Arsenal, stripped of the club captaincy for breaching disciplinary code, while reports also suggest that he might be up for sale next summer. Newcastle United is supposedly in the driver's seat for his services, followed by Barcelona and Juventus. He is already set to miss some matches for Arsenal due to the tournament. It includes the all-important semi-final of the EFL Cup against Liverpool.

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon-ayh

    Aubameyang has been average this season, scoring just seven goals in 15 appearances across competitions. Playing for Gabon last year, he scored three in six. Overall, he has 92 from 163 all-across for Arsenal, while for Gabon, he has netted 29 in 71. In his club career, he has scored 288 in 559.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's deportation leaves social media in splits-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's deportation leaves social media in splits

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revisiting Novak Djokovic's view on COVID-19 vaccines amid deportation down under

    Australian Open 2022: Revisiting Novak Djokovic's view on COVID-19 vaccines amid deportation down under

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    Recent Stories

    BJP vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai cops summon BJP IT cell chief for calling CM Thackeray's wife Marathi Rabri Devi-dnm

    BJP vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai cops summon BJP IT cell chief for calling CM Thackeray's wife ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’

    Hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on a woman hair twice Netizens call him out for his disgusting act drb

    Hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on a woman’s hair, twice; Netizens call him out for his disgusting act

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in 2nd innings after suffering side strain-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in 2nd innings after suffering side strain

    PM Modi security lapse: 27 IPS officers write to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking immediate action against Punjab govt, Police-dnm

    PM security lapse: IPS officers write to President Kovind seeking immediate action against Punjab govt, Police

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's deportation leaves social media in splits-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's deportation leaves social media in splits

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon