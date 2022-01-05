AFCON 2021: From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is just around the corner. Meanwhile, the build-up for the same has begun. Here is the daily dose of top round-ups.

The African continent will be gripped in the football fever, with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 set to be played in Cameroon from January 9. With just days to go before the kick-up, the build-up for the same is happening in the total flow. In the same light, we present your daily dose of the round-up regarding the tournament.

80% capacity crowds at the venues

The African Football Federation (CAF) has confirmed that the venues during the AFCON 2021 will be having a capacity of 80%. Notably, the 80% capacity happens to be for the matches involving the host nation, Cameroon. As for the other games, the accommodation has been capped at 60%.

"After many consultations with the Cameroonian government, in light of the evolution of the health crisis and the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, AFCON and the local organising committee have agreed an upper limit of between 60%-80% for the capacity of stadiums in the Africa Cup of Nations," CAF confirmed in a statement.

Zambia could replace Zimbabwe

There could be a team change at the last moment. Zimbabwe's participation hangs in the balance, as the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) had warned that the country's Football Association (FA) needs to gain control of the sport over the government-formed organisation by January 3. However, since that has not happened, Zambia could be the last moment replacement from Zimbabwe.

During the qualifiers, Zambia had finished third in the group, missing out on the finals berth by just a point. Also, the AFCON rules state that the team placed next to the team withdrawing will be the replacements. However, if the decision takes too long, the concerned group of the withdrawn team will have three teams instead of four, as was the case in 2010.

COVID delays Senegal squad departure

On the other hand, the departure of the Senegal squad has been delayed due to three players testing positive for COVID-19. The players were to fly out on Tuesday, but the outbreak has delayed the same until Wednesday. The inflected players (Saliou Ciss, Mamadou Ndiaye and Habib Diallo have been placed in quarantine, while other cases have been suspected too.