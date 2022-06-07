Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Sunil Chhetri-led India crush 171st-ranked Cambodia?

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Sunil Chhetri-led India will be taking part in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers from Wednesday. In its opening game, it takes on 171st-ranked Cambodia.

    Sunil Chhetri

    Skipper Sunil Chhetri will be looking to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as Team India prepares to steamroll 171st-ranked Cambodia on Wednesday. India will bid to make a fifth appearance in the AFC Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo (117 goals from 188 games) and Lionel Messi (86 from 162 games) are on a scoring spree. At the same time, at his level, the Indian talisman would love to go on a goal-rush against Cambodia, Afghanistan (150th) and Hong Kong (147th). While no one compares the international levels at which they operate, briefly overtaking Messi won't be a poor feeling for the 37-year-old, having done it before already.

    Image credit: Social Media

    The next Asian Cup is slated in late 2023 or early 2024 following the pull-out of China. Chhetri, who will complete 17 years at the international level, will be looking at this competition as the 'final frontier' in his celebrated career. The tournament gives India the soundest chance to qualify for the continental trophy. But, if there are any slip-ups against the lowly-ranked nations, Chhetri or head coach Igor Stimac will have little room for rationale.

    ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri comes up with a swift warning about his football future

    Image credit: Social Media

    "I want to qualify. If I'm not there, my country will be there. So, either I'll be having a beer and watching Udanta sprint, or you are having a beer, and I'll be sprinting there. But we want to be there. We are playing them first. If we don't do well against Cambodia, you have lost half your battle," Chhetri spoke on his intentions ahead of his 126th international appearance, reports PTI.

    Image credit: Social Media

    "As of now, we are just thinking about Cambodia, watching as many videos as possible. Once we are done [with them], we think about Afghanistan. No doubt, Afghanistan are also strong," added Chhetri. Later, he took to his social media to post, "Let the three teams that are going to play against us, play against us plus you, because that will be a massive difference."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case-ayh

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case

    NBA national basketball association: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder exit-krn

    NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1

    Recent Stories

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22 - adt

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Planning for a baby? Here are 7 natural tips to help get pregnant faster RBA

    Planning for a baby? Here are 7 natural tips to help get pregnant faster

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon