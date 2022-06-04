Sunil Chhetri comes up with a swift warning about his football future

Sunil Chhetri is undoubtedly the most remarkable Indian football legend. Meanwhile, he has delivered a cryptic warning about his future and hints about his retirement.

Image credit: Instagram

Ace Indian striker Sunil Chhetri is undoubtedly the most outstanding footballer to have ever been born in the country. He has scored the most goals in history by any Indian footballer. Aged 37, he is at the twilight phase of his career and could call it a day. However, given his consistent performances, he has shown no slowing down signs and could continue serving the sport for a few more years. However, fans are curious as to when would the big day arrive. Hinting at the same, Chhetri has delivered a cryptic warning and has stated that he could retire after any game now, implying that any game he plays in the coming days could be his last.

Image credit: ISL

Speaking during a function in Kolkata, Chhetri talked about the Supreme Court (SC) order of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) control being handed to the Committee of Administrators and told The Times of India, "I was scared when the headlines [on the SC verdict] came... it affects you. But then, when you go into it, you understand it is not that dangerous, and things will subside. I hope it is under control and the country doesn't get a ban as that will be catastrophic for the country and especially for me." ALSO READ: Chennaiyin FC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here's more about him

Image credit: AIFF