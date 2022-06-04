Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Chhetri comes up with a swift warning about his football future

    First Published Jun 4, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    Sunil Chhetri is undoubtedly the most remarkable Indian football legend. Meanwhile, he has delivered a cryptic warning about his future and hints about his retirement.

    Ace Indian striker Sunil Chhetri is undoubtedly the most outstanding footballer to have ever been born in the country. He has scored the most goals in history by any Indian footballer. Aged 37, he is at the twilight phase of his career and could call it a day. However, given his consistent performances, he has shown no slowing down signs and could continue serving the sport for a few more years. However, fans are curious as to when would the big day arrive. Hinting at the same, Chhetri has delivered a cryptic warning and has stated that he could retire after any game now, implying that any game he plays in the coming days could be his last.

    Speaking during a function in Kolkata, Chhetri talked about the Supreme Court (SC) order of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) control being handed to the Committee of Administrators and told The Times of India, "I was scared when the headlines [on the SC verdict] came... it affects you. But then, when you go into it, you understand it is not that dangerous, and things will subside. I hope it is under control and the country doesn't get a ban as that will be catastrophic for the country and especially for me."

    The craze for football has gained significant interest from fans in the last few years, thanks to the Indian Super League (ISL). However, when it came to spreading awareness for football, Chhetri reckoned, "In Kolkata would I need to? Here fans always come to the stadium to watch football. It is one of those places where you feel special. If ATK Mohun Bagan's ISL match can draw 38,000 fans to the ground, I am sure an India game would have a decent number in the stands."

