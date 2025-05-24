Football transfer rumours: de Bruyne to Maignan - Big updates

On the night Napoli won the Scudetto, it was reported that Kevin De Bruyne was close to joining as a free agent. The 33-year-old and his family are keen for a move.
Bayern Munich miss out on Florian Wirtz as the Leverkusen star agrees to join Liverpool, reports Sky Sports Deutschland; Bayern now shift focus to other targets.
Arsenal are in concrete talks for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, while a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo is complicated due to his high wage demands.
Athletic Club want Nico Williams’ full release clause paid this summer, with no plans to negotiate, as the winger hasn’t requested a move away.
Jonathan Tah has agreed to join Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen now await Bayern’s approach to negotiate a fee for the 29-year-old ahead of the Club World Cup.
Borussia Dortmund will have a representative at Wembley as Jobe Bellingham plays the Championship playoff final. The club remains in touch with the 19-year-old's family.
Manchester United have enquired about AC Milan's Mike Maignan, as Andre Onana struggles in a poor season that ended with a UEL final loss to Tottenham.
AS Monaco are set to sign Barcelona winger Ansu Fati on loan with an option to buy, including a clause for Barca to earn from any future transfer.
Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri, 18, has attracted interest from Barcelona, Bayern, RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City, but Arsenal are keen to keep him.
ENG vs IND: 5 Indian players excluded from Test squad for England tour
Virat Kohli: RCB star batter’s Top 5 IPL knocks vs SRH
Angelo Mathews’ Test retirement: Top 10 innings by Sri Lanka star
Football transfer rumors: Nico Williams' likely move among big updates