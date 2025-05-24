English

Football transfer rumours: de Bruyne to Maignan - Big updates

sports May 24 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Kevin de Bruyne

On the night Napoli won the Scudetto, it was reported that Kevin De Bruyne was close to joining as a free agent. The 33-year-old and his family are keen for a move.

Florian Writz

Bayern Munich miss out on Florian Wirtz as the Leverkusen star agrees to join Liverpool, reports Sky Sports Deutschland; Bayern now shift focus to other targets.

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are in concrete talks for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, while a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo is complicated due to his high wage demands.

Nico Williams

Athletic Club want Nico Williams’ full release clause paid this summer, with no plans to negotiate, as the winger hasn’t requested a move away.

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah has agreed to join Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen now await Bayern’s approach to negotiate a fee for the 29-year-old ahead of the Club World Cup.

Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund will have a representative at Wembley as Jobe Bellingham plays the Championship playoff final. The club remains in touch with the 19-year-old's family.

Mike Maignan

Manchester United have enquired about AC Milan's Mike Maignan, as Andre Onana struggles in a poor season that ended with a UEL final loss to Tottenham.

Ansu Fati

AS Monaco are set to sign Barcelona winger Ansu Fati on loan with an option to buy, including a clause for Barca to earn from any future transfer.

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri, 18, has attracted interest from Barcelona, Bayern, RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City, but Arsenal are keen to keep him.

