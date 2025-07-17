- Home
- Sports
- 5 Wild Twists That Could Shake Up WWE SmackDown This Week: Walkouts, Stripped Titles & More
5 Wild Twists That Could Shake Up WWE SmackDown This Week: Walkouts, Stripped Titles & More
Could a major WWE star walk out in frustration? A tag title twist and a shocking betrayal may all unfold on SmackDown this week. Here's what might go down.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The Rock Could Make a Shocking Return to SmackDown
Cody Rhodes and John Cena are scheduled to share the ring this week ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title match. But things might take a shocking turn if The Rock returns and joins Cena to ambush Rhodes.
It would add another explosiveness to the feud and could send a clear message to the American Nightmare that he’s walking on some dangerous waters at SummerSlam.
LA Knight May Walk Out of WWE in a Fiery Exit
After a tough loss in RAW's Gauntlet Match, where he was pinned by Bron Breakker, LA Knight’s frustration might boil over. SmackDown could feature the Megastar confronting officials or even walking out of WWE on live TV.
While it’s likely part of a storyline, the angle could be used to temporarily write him off, making fans question what’s next for one of the most over Superstars in recent memory.
Uncle Howdy Might Force a Stunning Tag Title Surrender
Just last week, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis secured the WWE Tag Team Championship for the Wyatt Sicks after toppling The Street Profits. But control inside the faction could shift drastically.
Uncle Howdy, known for his eerie leadership, might demand the titles be handed over to him and Erick Rowan. If this happens, it could signal internal chaos brewing within the faction, making things even more unsettling heading into SummerSlam.
Alexa Bliss Could Snap and Turn on Charlotte Flair
After coming up short at Evolution in their Women’s Tag Team title match, the tension between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair is starting to show. SmackDown could be the breaking point.
Bliss might turn on The Queen with a sudden attack, setting the stage for a singles match at SummerSlam. Fans have long wanted to see Bliss return to a darker, more aggressive persona, and this might just be the first step.
Jelly Roll Might Pull Out of His SummerSlam Match
Jelly Roll is set to tag with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. But if The Scottish Warrior continues to terrorize him on SmackDown, the rapper might have second thoughts.
This week, WWE might tease Jelly Roll backing out of the match altogether. Whether it’s mind games or part of a bigger story, this could stir up even more hype going into the biggest party of the summer.