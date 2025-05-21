Kevin De Bruyne received an emotional farewell at the Etihad Stadium after a decade with Manchester City. The ceremony included tributes from former teammates, leaving both De Bruyne and manager Pep Guardiola in tears.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was in tears as Kevin De Bruyne bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City and the Etihad Stadium after a decade-long stint with the club. The Belgian midfielder, who played 421 games for City, winning numerous honors including the Champions League and six Premier League titles, was visibly moved as he addressed the crowd.

As the lights dimmed, De Bruyne walked onto the pitch with his wife Michele Lacroix and their three children, Mason, Rome, and Suri, amidst thunderous applause and chants of his name. The City players and officials formed a guard of honor, accompanied by fireworks and smaller lights, as De Bruyne made his way to the center circle.

In an interview, De Bruyne described the reception as "very emotional." Pep Guardiola continued to watch the ceremony in tears as the City fans chanted De Bruyne's name.

"I have a mix of feelings. Sad. It is massively important for all of us to share the moment with him. Everyone will have that connection with him forever and we remember how nice it has been for these 10 years," Pep Guardiola said.

Former teammates, including Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez, appeared on the big screens to pay tribute to De Bruyne, praising him as a legend at Manchester City.

De Bruyne expressed his gratitude to the fans, stating, "Manchester is home... It is where these kids were born." He reflected on his time at the club, saying, "We have won everything, made the city and the club bigger, and now they are going to take over."

The club announced plans to build a statue of De Bruyne outside the stadium, which he described as an honor, allowing him to "always be part of this club." De Bruyne was presented with a customized shirt, a season card for life, and a mosaic.

Micah Richards, a former City defender, praised De Bruyne as the greatest player to play for Manchester City, but expressed sadness at the club's decision to let him leave on a free transfer. Guardiola described the moment as "massively important" and acknowledged the fans' connection with De Bruyne.

De Bruyne's final game for City could be against Fulham next week, although his participation in the Club World Cup this summer is uncertain.