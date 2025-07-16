Image Credit : Getty

India were chasing a modest 193 in the third Test at Lord’s. But the top order collapsed, and the visitors found themselves reeling. Jadeja stood firm, displaying patience and poise under pressure.

Even as wickets kept falling around him, the left-hander stayed unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. His lone resistance with the tail took India to 170, just 23 runs short. Despite the loss, his knock was widely praised for its grit and discipline.