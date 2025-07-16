- Home
5 Times Ravindra Jadeja Batted Like a Wall With the Tail, Including His Grit at Lord's 2025
Ravindra Jadeja has often stood tall when India's top order crumbled. Here are five unforgettable moments where he showed fight while batting with the tail, featuring his 2025 heroics at Lord’s.
Lord's Stand in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (2025)
India were chasing a modest 193 in the third Test at Lord’s. But the top order collapsed, and the visitors found themselves reeling. Jadeja stood firm, displaying patience and poise under pressure.
Even as wickets kept falling around him, the left-hander stayed unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. His lone resistance with the tail took India to 170, just 23 runs short. Despite the loss, his knock was widely praised for its grit and discipline.
Counter-Attack at Lord’s in the Pataudi Trophy (2014)
Jadeja brought his A-game with the bat in the second Test against England at Lord’s. After India trailed by 24 runs on the first innings, Jadeja walked in and turned the match with a blazing 68 off just 57 balls.
He added 99 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, helping India post 342 in the second innings. This crucial stand helped set a 295-run target for England, who folded for 223. Jadeja’s innings was one of the match-defining moments in India’s famous 95-run win.
All-Round Show vs. New Zealand (2016)
In Kanpur, Jadeja contributed with both bat and ball in India’s dominant victory. In the first innings, he scored an unbeaten 42 while shepherding the tail. He then picked up 5 for 73 with the ball.
India’s second innings saw him notch up a 50* to round off a complete performance. New Zealand fought hard but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Jadeja was rightly named Player of the Match for his dual role.
Match-Winning Hand in Colombo (2017)
Against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo, Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 70 as India piled up 622/9 before declaring. Batting alongside the lower order, he squeezed every run out of the innings.
Once again, he backed it up with the ball, taking five wickets in the second innings. His calm presence and calculated batting ensured India made the most of their innings. He walked away with the Player of the Match award in another commanding Indian win.
Underrated Knock vs. Australia (2013)
In the final Test of the 2013 Border-Gavaskar series, Jadeja scored a crucial 43 in Delhi while batting with the tail. Australia had posted 262, and India needed solidity in reply.
Jadeja, along with Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, built vital partnerships that helped India secure a 10-run lead. India then used that momentum to bowl Australia out again and chase the target in the fourth innings for a six-wicket win.