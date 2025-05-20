5 Players to Score a Hat-Trick in a European Final
Let’s look at five players who’ve scored a hat-trick in a major European final, with Lookman being the latest in that rare group.
1. Ferenc Puskas – 1960 & 1962 European Cup Finals
Club: Real Madrid
Opponents: Eintracht Frankfurt (1960), Benfica (1962)
Goals: 4 (1960), 3 (1962)
Ferenc Puskas remains the only player to score two hat-tricks in European finals, including an incredible four-goal display in 1960. Against Eintracht Frankfurt, he found the net in the 46th, 56th, 60th, and 71st minutes.
In 1962, Puskas added another hat-trick against Benfica, but this time his efforts went in vain as Madrid lost 5-3. Despite the defeat, Puskas’ name is etched in European Cup history. No one has matched his double-hat-trick record in European finals to date.
2. Ademola Lookman – 2024 UEFA Europa League Final
Club: Atalanta
Opponent: Bayer Leverkusen
Scoreline: 3-0
Goals: 3 (12’, 26’, 75’)
Ademola Lookman became the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in a one-legged European final. Before the final, he had only scored two goals in the entire Europa League campaign. But on May 22, 2024, he turned into a nightmare for Bayer Leverkusen’s defense.
His hat-trick ended Leverkusen’s 51-game unbeaten run and secured Atalanta’s first European trophy. Lookman also became just the 16th player to receive a 10/10 rating from L'Equipe, a rare feat.
3. Alfredo Di Stefano – 1960 European Cup Final
Club: Real Madrid
Opponent: Eintracht Frankfurt
Scoreline: 7-3
Goals: 3 (27’, 30’, 73’)
The 1960 European Cup final was one of the most dominant displays in football history. Real Madrid crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3, with Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas both running the show.
Di Stefano scored a hat-trick, with goals in the 27th, 30th, and 73rd minute. He wasn't alone. Puskas also scored four, making it the only European final where two players scored hat-tricks in the same game.
4. Pierino Prati – 1969 European Cup Final
Club: AC Milan
Opponent: Ajax
Scoreline: 4-1
Goals: 3 (14’, 39’, 75’)
Pierino Prati became a hero for AC Milan when he bagged a hat-trick in the 1969 European Cup final (now the UEFA Champions League) against Ajax.
Milan led 2-0 at halftime, thanks to Prati. Although Ajax tried to fight back, goals from Sormani and another from Prati sealed the win. It was Milan’s second European title, and Prati remains the last man to score a hat-trick in a European Cup final to this day.
5. Jupp Heynckes – 1975 UEFA Cup Final
Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach
Opponent: FC Twente
Final Format: Two-legged (Home and Away)
Goals: 3 (Second leg)
German legend Jupp Heynckes scored a hat-trick in the second leg of the 1975 UEFA Cup final against FC Twente. The first leg ended in a goalless draw in Düsseldorf, but in the Netherlands, Mönchengladbach ran riot with a 5-1 win.
Heynckes scored in the 9th, 50th, and 60th minute. The win gave Mönchengladbach their first European trophy and set Heynckes’ place in history in not just as a great manager, but as a lethal striker.