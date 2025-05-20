Image Credit : Getty

Club: Real Madrid

Opponents: Eintracht Frankfurt (1960), Benfica (1962)

Goals: 4 (1960), 3 (1962)

Ferenc Puskas remains the only player to score two hat-tricks in European finals, including an incredible four-goal display in 1960. Against Eintracht Frankfurt, he found the net in the 46th, 56th, 60th, and 71st minutes.

In 1962, Puskas added another hat-trick against Benfica, but this time his efforts went in vain as Madrid lost 5-3. Despite the defeat, Puskas’ name is etched in European Cup history. No one has matched his double-hat-trick record in European finals to date.