Justin Fields was carted off during Jets training after suffering a leg injury, here’s what unfolded.

Justin Fields was carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury during the New York Jets' Thursday training camp. The quarterback, who arrived this offseason on a two-year, $40 million deal, went down mid-play and required assistance before exiting the session.

The injury occurred while Fields was rolling out to his right in an early morning drill. After delivering a short pass intended for tight end Jeremy Ruckert, he appeared to pull up abruptly and went to the ground. Team trainers rushed in as Fields sat briefly before being helped off the field.

Following a brief evaluation in the sideline medical tent, a cart was brought in. Fields was seen sitting in the passenger seat, visibly upset, before heading back into the team facility for further assessment. His condition remains uncertain, and the Jets are yet to issue an official statement on the severity.

The injury shifted the tempo of the entire session. After Fields’ departure, the team redirected its focus to special teams drills, putting a pause on quarterback-led sequences.

Fields was brought in to be the Jets’ new starting quarterback following their disappointing 5-12 campaign last season. His arrival effectively ended the short-lived Aaron Rodgers era and marked a fresh start for the franchise.

Before signing with the Jets, Fields played the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being traded by the Chicago Bears. The Bears, who drafted him 11th overall in 2021, moved on after landing the No. 1 overall pick and selecting Caleb Williams.

Fields had a solid showing in Pittsburgh with 65.8% pass completion, 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and only one interception, also adding 289 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

The Jets had placed their hopes on Fields to revitalize their offense. Now, all eyes are on medical updates and what it means for their 2025 season plans.