England’s campaign in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series involving host Pakistan and Sri Lanka has lurched from bad to worse, raising alarming questions about the state of their 50-over game. Led by Harry Brook, the Three Lions have suffered three losses, two against Pakistan and one against Sri Lanka, putting them on the verge of an early exit.

England’s chances of winning their second match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, where they posted a total of 429/4, courtesy of Harry Brook’s record-breaking 114-ball double century, came crashing down as Sri Lanka pulled off a record chase of 430/8, with England's bowling attack failing to execute under pressure.

In the second face-off against Pakistan in the league stage of the ODI Tri-Series, the Three Lions suffered another agonising defeat, losing by 1 wicket in a thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, as Shadab Khan’s 113-run knock and a historic 89-run 10th-wicket partnership with Haris Rauf sealed a nail-biting victory.