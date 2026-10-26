Cricket legend Kieron Pollard has withdrawn from the 2027 SA20 tournament after his appointment as Mumbai Indians head coach. The Joburg Super Kings player will not feature in the upcoming season starting on January 17.

Kieron Pollard Withdraws from SA20 Tournament

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard, who was signed by Joburg Super Kings (JSK) at the SA20 auction earlier this month, will not feature in the 2027 season of the tournament. As per Cricinfo, Pollard has informed the franchise of his decision to withdraw. The team is now permitted to sign a replacement from outside the auction pool.

Pollard's New Coaching Role

Pollard was announced as the new head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027 on Saturday. Since the same ownership group also runs MI Cape Town (MI CT) in the SA20, his withdrawal means he will avoid playing against a franchise owned by the same group. Pollard represented MI Cape Town in the SA20 during the 2024 and 2025–26 seasons, featuring in 12 matches and scoring 207 runs at a strike rate of 171.07. However, MI Cape Town chose not to bid for him at the auction ahead of the next season.

Association with the MI Franchise

Pollard also serves as head coach of MI London, another franchise owned by the same group, in the men’s Hundred competition. His association with the MI family extends to MI New York in Major League Cricket, where he has played from 2023 to 2026, and MI Emirates in the ILT20, where he featured from 2023 through the 2025–26 season, in addition to his stint with MI Cape Town. JSK secured Pollard for Rand 1.5 million (approximately US$90,272).

Milestones and Future Engagements

The 39-year-old is also on the brink of a significant T20 milestone, sitting just one run short of becoming only the second batter, after Jos Buttler, to reach 15,000 runs in the format. Pollard continues to ply his trade in franchise cricket around the world. Most recently, he represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2026, held in August and September. The 2027 edition of the SA20 is scheduled to begin on January 17. Before the tournament gets underway, Pollard will be involved in the IPL auction in his capacity as head coach of MI. (ANI)

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