Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faced backlash after congratulating the national cricket team on its ODI win over England. Netizens trolled him for celebrating a league-stage victory like a major tournament triumph amid the country's economic and political crises.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come under intense trolling and criticism for celebrating following the team’s thrilling one-wicket win in an ODI tri-series match against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 26.

Pakistan clinched a thrilling victory to qualify for the final of the ongoing ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. With a 242-run target, Shadab Khan’s record-breaking 113-run knock and his unbeaten 89-run partnership for the final wicket with Haris Rauf (7 off 19 balls) sealed a dramatic victory with 17 balls to spare, punching a ticket to the final.

For England, Jamie Overton (3/43), Liam Dawson (2/30), and Gus Atkinson (2/62) kept England firmly in command for the majority of the second innings. Despite leaving the home side reeling at 154/9 in 33.5 overs, England’s bowling attack failed to break the stubborn 10th-wicket partnership.

Also Read: Shadab Khan Century Guides Pakistan to Stunning Victory Over England

Shehbaz Sharif’s Praise for Pakistan Goes Viral

As Pakistan clinched a thrilling victory to qualify for the final, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the Men in Green’s triumph over England. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter), Sharif called Pakistan’s victory a testament to grit and discipline.

Pakistan PM praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also an Interior Minister in his cabinet, for his efforts in reviving the team's momentum and organizing international fixtures smoothly.

“Heartiest congratulations to our boys on a superb win against England in Lahore. Every run, every wicket and every catch showed the grit, discipline and fighting spirit that define Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

“The last wicket partnership between Shadab and Haris turned the game around. Shadab's century was spectacular. Well done, boys!

“I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts to strengthen Pakistan cricket and to make our home ground a proud host of world-class international cricket,” he added.

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Pakistan earlier defeated Sri Lanka and England to put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the final before falling into a deep hole during the chase against England. The Men in Green, led by Shaheen Afridi, had earlier restricted England to 241 all out, with Afridi leading from the front with a four-wicket haul (4/46).

Fans Slam Pakistan PM for 'Tone-Deaf' Tweet Amid Economic Distress

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulatory tweet for the Men in Green following a thrilling victory over England has sparked trolling and criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts slamming the leader for being ‘detached from reality’ amid severe inflation, political turmoil, and economic instability.

Taking to X, many users mocked Shehbaz Sharif for celebrating a league-stage victory as though Pakistan had won a major tournament, while others questioned his priorities amid the country's economic struggles, rising inflation, and political unrest.

Another section of fans pointed out that Pakistan had only secured a place in the tri-series final, with the tournament decider yet to be played, and questioned the significance attached to the victory. At the same time, a few also aimed at Pakistan's cricket infrastructure and questioned the Prime Minister's public celebration of a routine series victory.

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Pakistan will play their final league match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 27, before the Shaheen Afridi-led side takes the field for the high-stakes final on Friday, October 30.

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