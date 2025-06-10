Image Credit : Getty

The Warriors currently hold the 41st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While earlier mock drafts linked them with younger international talent like Yang Hansen, reports now suggest Hansen may be out of reach, with the Sacramento Kings projected to take him. That shift could be why Golden State is now looking at older, seasoned NCAA players.

All three candidates bring college maturity and a clear body of work to the table. While none are guaranteed to be drafted, their presence at the pre-draft workout signals real interest from the franchise. These sessions allow teams like the Warriors to weigh immediate readiness against long-term upside. Grill, Amari, and Brice may not be top picks, but with strong workouts, they could grab their ticket to the NBA, either through the draft or a Summer League invite.