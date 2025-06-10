3 NCAA Stars Who Just Got Invited to Warriors’ Pre-Draft Workout
The Golden State Warriors are hosting three NCAA stars for a pre-draft workout. Here’s a look at the college standouts now on their radar.
Caleb Grill’s Long NCAA Journey Ends with Warriors’ Interest
Caleb Grill played a rare six years of college basketball, suiting up for Iowa State, UNLV, and Missouri. Across 154 games, he started 58 times and posted averages of 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. His shooting percentages show decent consistency, scoring 40.7% from the field, 35.2% from beyond the arc, and 77.5% from the line. He brings both experience and adaptability, having thrived in different systems across multiple programs.
Amari Williams’ Kentucky Stint Could Give Him the Edge
Amari Williams spent four seasons with the Drexel Dragons before using his COVID-granted extra year to transfer to Kentucky. The move paid off as he started all 36 games for the Wildcats, helping them reach the Sweet 16 in March Madness. In his final season, he averaged 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 52.9% from the floor. Williams also offers size and defensive presence in the paint, making him an interesting frontcourt option. His brief stint at a major program like Kentucky might give him a boost in perception.
Brice Williams Shows Strong Two-Way Ability
Brice Williams split his five college seasons between Charlotte and Nebraska. He started 96 of 157 games and finished with career averages of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He’s one of the most efficient shooters among the three registering 46.3% from the field, 38.5% from three, and an impressive 84.0% from the line. His scoring variations could give Golden State extra firepower off the bench.
What’s Next for Golden State?
The Warriors currently hold the 41st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While earlier mock drafts linked them with younger international talent like Yang Hansen, reports now suggest Hansen may be out of reach, with the Sacramento Kings projected to take him. That shift could be why Golden State is now looking at older, seasoned NCAA players.
All three candidates bring college maturity and a clear body of work to the table. While none are guaranteed to be drafted, their presence at the pre-draft workout signals real interest from the franchise. These sessions allow teams like the Warriors to weigh immediate readiness against long-term upside. Grill, Amari, and Brice may not be top picks, but with strong workouts, they could grab their ticket to the NBA, either through the draft or a Summer League invite.