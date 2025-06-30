3 Bold Moves Seth Rollins Can Make on WWE RAW After His Failed Cash-In Attempt
Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank bid collapsed at Night of Champions, but The Visionary isn’t done yet. Here are three ways he could shake things up on RAW, from revenge to new rivalries.
Rollins Might Target Cena After Being Outplayed
John Cena didn’t need allies to outsmart Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. The Undisputed Champion used ring awareness and veteran instincts to prevent the cash-in, tossing Rollins out of the ring and seizing a moment that was never his.
Now, Rollins might respond with a clear, personal message to Cena on RAW. Their past is long, and The Architect could bring up more than just last weekend's events to reignite an old grudge.
A Score to Settle With Sami Zayn and Penta
Rollins’ cash-in wasn’t just thwarted by Cena’s tactics. It was also undone by two men he previously dismissed, Sami Zayn and Penta. Both had been on the receiving end of Rollins’ aggression in recent weeks, but at Night of Champions, they teamed up to derail his plans.
With Zayn and Penta scheduled to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker tonight on RAW, Rollins could orchestrate a brutal beatdown, making sure they pay for their interference in his championship pursuit.
The CM Punk Rivalry Could Explode Again
CM Punk had his final match spoiled once more by Seth Rollins, echoing their long, bitter feud. With SummerSlam not far away, the tension between these two icons is bound to boil over.
Their steel cage match may have ended with Roman Reigns’ interference, but now Rollins might want to settle it without distractions. If Punk returns to RAW to demand answers, this could ignite the final chapter of their animosity, leading to a major showdown soon.