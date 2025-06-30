Image Credit : Getty

John Cena didn’t need allies to outsmart Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. The Undisputed Champion used ring awareness and veteran instincts to prevent the cash-in, tossing Rollins out of the ring and seizing a moment that was never his.

Now, Rollins might respond with a clear, personal message to Cena on RAW. Their past is long, and The Architect could bring up more than just last weekend's events to reignite an old grudge.