Top 10 Losers Stock: Today, January 14, the stock market is showing a recovery after an initial fall. By 12 PM, the Sensex-Nifty have turned green. Many stocks are also seeing a surge, but during this time, some stocks are in the red.
Asian Paints Share Today
Asian Paints opened at ₹2,884.00 and fell to ₹2,834.60 by noon, a 1.79% drop. The trading volume was 331,883 shares, valued at ₹9,440.21 lakh.
TCS Share
TCS opened at ₹3,260.00 and is now trading at ₹3,212.10, down 1.71%. The trading volume was 1,407,918 shares, valued at ₹45,317.08 lakh.
Hindustan Unilever Share Today
Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2,398.90 and fell to ₹2,356.00 by noon, a 1.40% drop. Volume was 220,572 shares, valued at ₹5,216.77 lakh.
Eicher Motors Share Today
Eicher Motors opened at ₹7,390.00 and traded at ₹7,315.00 by noon, down 1.20%. Trading volume was 159,257 shares, valued at ₹11,618.88 lakh.
Sun Pharma Share Today
Sun Pharma opened at ₹1,737.10 and is now at ₹1,711.40, a 1% drop. The volume was 584,619 shares, with a value of ₹10,010.37 lakh.
CIPLA Share
Cipla started at ₹1,443.80 and is now trading at ₹1,435.00, a 0.92% drop. Trading volume was 638,713 shares, valued at ₹9,166.36 lakh.
Tech Mahindra Share Today
Tech Mahindra started at ₹1,612.90 and is now at ₹1,600.00, a 0.92% drop. The volume was 733,144 shares, with a value of ₹11,779.42 lakh.
Tata Consumer Share Today
Tata Consumer opened at ₹1,189.40 and is now at ₹1,179.60, down 0.82%. Trading volume was 144,729 shares, valued at ₹1,711.45 lakh.
Wipro Share Update
Wipro started at ₹264.00 and is now at ₹262.10, a 0.79% drop. The volume was 1,638,181 shares, with a value of ₹4,287.45 lakh.
ICICI Bank Share
ICICI Bank opened at ₹1,425.60, now at ₹1,427.80, down 0.64%. Volume: 7,185,358 shares. Disclaimer: Data as of 12 PM. Not investment advice.
