Sonata Software's Q3 net profit is ₹104 crore, down 13.3% QoQ. Revenue is up 45.4% QoQ to ₹3,080 crore. EBIT is up 18.7% QoQ to ₹173.6 crore.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risk. Consult an expert before investing.