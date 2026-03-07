SoFi Technologies was widely anticipated to be included in the benchmark index by Wall Street analysts and retailers alike.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. slipped lower in extended-trading hours on Friday after the company missed an inclusion in the S&P 500 index’s latest quarterly rebalance.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was widely anticipated to be included in the benchmark index by Wall Street analysts and retailers alike. Earlier on Friday, Chief Market Strategist at Futurum Equities Shay Boloor had named the company on top of the list of the most likely candidates for inclusion in the index in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Vertiv (VRT), Lumentum (LITE), Coherent (COHR), and EchoStar (SATS) will join the S&P 500 from March 23, while Match Group (MTCH), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Lamb Weston (LW), and Paycom (PAYC) have been deleted.

What Does Retail Think?

On Stocktwits, retail users debated the decision fervently, making SOFI stock the top-trending on the platform at the time of writing.

One bullish user lamented the miss, saying the market could not have beat down on a better company.

Another user espoused the need for patience, adding that a few more quarters of “blowout” earnings would seal the S&P 500 inclusion deal.

A third user said they were not worried about the miss, adding that the company would continue to grow. The user also predicted SOFI shares would reach $27 by June. Shares of SOFI were trading around $18.90 at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment around SOFI stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Strong Performance

In January, SoFi posted fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results, with quarterly revenue crossing the $1 billion mark for the first time, ahead of Wall Street expectations. The company’s earnings also beat consensus estimates.

Meanwhile, for the first quarter of 2026, analysts expect SoFi to post revenues of $1.05 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, compared to the company’s forecast of $1.04 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $0.12.

Shares of SOFI have declined more than 31% this year.

